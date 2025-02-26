GERMANYS MERZ TO INTENSIFY TALKS TO FORM COALITION WITH SPD

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said Tuesday that he would intensify coalition talks with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Speaking to reporters along with Markus Soder, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU's Bavarian sister party, Merz said that coalition talks with the SPD have begun and that he expects them to intensify in the coming days.

Reiterating that he wishes to form a government by Easter, April 20, Merz said there are various topics, ranging from security to immigration and the economy.

He said the global situation is changing dramatically day by day, which requires a capable German government.

Merz also expressed optimism that his party can reach a good coalition agreement in "a short time" with the SPD.

His conservative CDU/CSU alliance won 28.5% of the vote in Sunday's general election, securing a clear lead over other parties but falling short of an absolute majority in parliament needed to govern alone. The Social Democrats, despite receiving their lowest historical vote share of 16.4%, have emerged as a viable coalition partner. Together, the two parties would hold 328 seats in the Bundestag, surpassing the 316-seat majority threshold.





