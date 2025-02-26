China supports peace initiatives for ending Ukraine war: UN envoy

China expressed support at a UN Security Council meeting for all initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war, including an agreement between the US and Russia to initiate peace talks, state media reported.

"China expects all parties and stakeholders to participate in the peace talks at an appropriate time, so as to find a just and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns and to reach a binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties concerned," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said Monday, according to Xinhua News.

"Despite differences in positions, dialogue is always better than confrontation, and peace talks are always preferable to war. China supports the US-Russia agreement to start peace talks," he said during the meeting on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump earlier expressed his intention to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war through talks.

Fu also called on Europe to "play its part for peace, to jointly address the root causes of the crisis, and to find a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework" in order to "achieve long-term security and stability on the European continent."

He also said that China is prepared to actively contribute to "the political resolution of the crisis," responding to requests from the relevant parties while considering the concerns of the international community, particularly those of the Global South.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Monday calling for a "swift end" to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and a lasting peace.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of life in the three-year long war, the resolution reaffirmed the UN's primary mission of maintaining international peace and security.

It emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in line with the principles outlined in the UN Charter while also not explicitly acknowledging Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.





