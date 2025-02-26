Canada school division brings back God Save the King

A school district in the Canadian province of Manitoba is resurrecting the playing of the royal anthem God Save the King, although there are fears it may lead to an embroilment in legal action, local media reported Tuesday.

Canada is a Commonwealth country, and as such, King Charles is the titular head of the country's government. Decades ago, most Canadian schools opened the day with God Save the Queen when Elizabeth II was monarch. But the practice gradually fell out of favor in most schools.

However, the Mountain View School Division, which represents 16 schools in Manitoba, decided to resurrect it, as called for by law.

There is a little-known regulation that says the song should be played at the beginning or end of the school day. But it has not been enforced for decades, and the province's school board association said it knew of no school in Manitoba that still followed it.

Some Mountain View school board trustees were worried that the royal anthem could bring back dark memories for Indigenous staff and students. There are Indigenous tribes and members who blame the British monarchy for colonization. It is estimated that around 165,000 Indigenous people live in the province, which has a population of almost 1.5 million.

"This law is outdated," board member Scott Lynxleg said during a board discussion of the plan late last month, CBC News reported. "No other school plays it."

Lynxleg, who is Indigenous, said parents have told him that it could have a negative effect on the Indigenous community.

But this week, school division chairperson Jason Gryba said the plan will go ahead to be in compliance with Manitoba law.

However, the school division will consult with lawyers to determine if there could be any legal repercussions.