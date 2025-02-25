Vatican says UN Human Rights Council can play 'crucial' role in combating religious discrimination

People walk at St. Peter's Square, as Pope Francis continues his treatment at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, at the Vatican February 25, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The Vatican's top diplomat expressed concern Tuesday about the growing persecution of religious groups worldwide, urging the UN Human Rights Council to take action against religious discrimination.

Speaking at the high-level segment of the council in Geneva, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See's foreign minister, called for stronger efforts to safeguard religious freedoms, emphasizing the council has a crucial role in ensuring the rights of all religious communities.

"Attempts to restrict religious freedom are an obstacle to lasting peace and integral development," Gallagher said. He urged global leaders to combat the discrimination, reinforcing the Holy See's commitment to upholding religious rights as fundamental human rights.

"This council can play a crucial role in combating discrimination against Christians, Jews, Muslims and members of other religions, and in ensuring religious freedom," he said.

His remarks also underscored broader human rights concerns, including conflicts, global crises and forced displacement. Gallagher noted that 125 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide, echoing Pope Francis' appeal for nations to create safe and regular pathways for migrants while recognizing their dignity and contributions.

The archbishop reiterated the Holy See's opposition to the death penalty and called for a renewed appreciation of life, family and motherhood. He also addressed economic justice, urging debt forgiveness for countries struggling to prioritize health and education over debt repayment. Additionally, he highlighted the ecological debt between the Global North and South, advocating for fair environmental policies.

Gallagher warned against ideological divisions in multilateral institutions, stating that the reinterpretation of human rights treaties to fit political agendas undermines global cooperation.