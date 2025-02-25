RUSSIA REPORTS LARGE-SCALE STRIKE ON UKRAINES MILITARY AIRFIELDS

Russia on Tuesday conducted a large-scale strike on Ukrainian military airfields using precision-guided, air-launched weapons.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry also reported strikes on 144 sites involved in drone production, as well as temporary positions of Ukrainian armed formations.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation targeted the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields with precision air-launched weapons and drones. The objectives of the strike have been achieved," the statement read.

Air defense systems intercepted five US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided aerial bombs, 23 Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rockets, and 97 aircraft-type drones, the ministry added.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, which will be three years old later this month.





