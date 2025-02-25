Czech president insists on Ukraine’s presence in peace negotiations

Czech President Petr Pavel has insisted on Kyiv's presence in peace negotiations to end Russia's now over three-year-long in Ukraine, Czech Radio reported.

"Any peace agreement must be negotiated with Ukraine and accepted by that country, and negotiations must begin by acknowledging who is the aggressor and who is the victim," Pavel said during a virtual address at a summit in Kyiv on Monday.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the new US administration changed its position of being the "main guarantor of peace and the existing world order," referring this change as the biggest since the fall of communism.

"This does not mean that the United States is no longer our ally, but it has made it perfectly clear that the time has come for European states to be able to take care of their own problems," the premier added.

He reiterated the need for Europe to adapt into these changes as swiftly as possible, adding that they might have to pay a high price otherwise.

Fiala also called for reforming the EU's fiscal rules to enable major investments in defense and security while removing barriers to business and trade.

"Only a strong Europe - economically and security-wise could stand strong in the face of the threat posed by Russia," he added.

Fiala said defense spending should rise to at least 3% of GDP in the coming years, ensuring funds are used wisely.

The premier also suggested using frozen Russian assets for further military aid to Ukraine.

Marking the third anniversary of the Russian war, leaders from several European nations and top European Union officials gathered Kyiv to show support.

US President Donald Trump is engaging directly with Russia to end the war , sidelining Ukraine and Europe, a move that caused widespread backlash across the European continent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to push for NATO membership, underscoring that Ukraine needs the alliance's security guarantees for lasting peace.

The Trump administration, however, has signaled that Ukraine's NATO aspirations and hopes of regaining pre-2014 borders are unlikely.





