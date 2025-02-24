UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCILS 58TH SESSION BEGINS IN GENEVA

The 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council began on Monday with a warning of a "sharp decline" in human rights and a call for "robust" response by states.

The session, which will continue until April 4, was declared open by Jurg Lauber, the president of the council, who said states' responsibility is beyond just adopting resolutions.

A minute of silence was observed by all participants for all the victims of human rights violations.

President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang, for his part, said: "We are witnessing a sharp decline in human rights."

Those violations have "devasted consequences," he said, and added: "The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated."

From Gaza to Ukraine and other conflicts, "these violations must end," he urged.

The opening session will continue with remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

The high-level segment of the session will begin later Monday and continue until Wednesday.