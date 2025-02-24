NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine on 3rd anniversary of war

NATO's secretary general on Monday reiterated the military alliance's support to Ukraine on the third anniversary of its war with Russia.

"NATO will continue to support and stand with Ukraine," Mark Rutte said on X, emphasizing the "vitality" of ensuring a "just and lasting peace."

Rutte said NATO has been supporting Ukraine "throughout Russia's brutal war of aggression to keep the flame of freedom burning," by supplying arms, equipment, and training.

"European allies are ready and willing to do their part-including with robust security guarantees and more financial assistance," he added.

As the Ukraine war enters its fourth year, shifting global dynamics suggests a possible resolution.

US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on ending the war, has taken an unconventional approach, engaging directly with Russia while sidelining Ukraine and Europe, a move that caused widespread backlash across Europe.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to push for NATO membership, underscoring that Ukraine needs the alliance's security guarantees for lasting peace.

Marking the third anniversary of the Russian war, leaders from several European nations and top EU officials gathered in the capital Kyiv to show support.

However, the Trump administration has signaled that Ukraine's NATO aspirations and hopes of regaining pre-2014 borders are unlikely.