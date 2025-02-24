Starbucks announces to lay off 1,100 employees

The logo of the American coffee company Starbucks is seen in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

US-based coffee chain Starbucks has announced that it will lay off 1,100 workers, the company's CEO Brian Niccol announced on Monday.

"We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication, and creating smaller, more nimble teams," it said in a statement.

"Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity, and drive better integration. All with the goal of being more focused and able to drive greater impact on our priorities."

Niccol has promised to speed up service, enhance the mobile ordering experience, and restore the company's former cafe atmosphere in-store.

Starbucks employed 16,000 corporate workers as of September. The company stated that staffers in manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and roasting as well as cafe employees will not be impacted by the layoffs.

The latest announcement from the American coffee chain comes amid a boycott of US-based foods in response to Washington's support for Israel during its genocidal war in Gaza, as Starbucks struggles with a string of quarterly sales declines.

A cease-fire has been in place in Gaza since last month, temporarily halting Israel's genocidal war, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in devastation.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the region.