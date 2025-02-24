Pope Francis 'slept well' as he rests on his 10th night in hospital: Vatican

Pope Francis slept well and had a "restful tenth night" in the hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, the Vatican said on Monday.

"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting," the Vatican said in a brief statement.

The latest information on the 88-year-old pontiff comes after he was admitted to the hospital with a breathing problem. His condition was later announced to be "critical."

The Pope has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 and is being treated for double pneumonia.

On Sunday, the Vatican issued a statement, saying Pope Francis had received blood transfusions to bring up his hemoglobin level.

The same day, the Pope attended Mass in his apartment in Gemelli Hospital with the doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment, the Vatican News reported.

He was elected as Pope Benedict XVI's successor at the age of 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.





