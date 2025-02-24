OVER 170,000 CANADIANS SIGN PETITION TO REVOKE ELON MUSKS CITIZENSHIP

Elon Musk speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Nearly 171,000 Canadians have signed a petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to strip billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship.

The petition, launched by British Columbia resident Qualia Reed and sponsored by New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Charlie Angus, argued that Musk "has engaged in activities that go against the national interest of Canada."

Noting that Musk, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, "has used his wealth and power to influence our elections," the petition claimed that Musk is "a member of a foreign government that is attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.

"We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk's dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately," it said.

Musk, born in South Africa, became a Canadian through his mother, who was born in Saskatchewan.

So far, 170,993 Canadians have signed the online petition that will be presented in the House of Commons once it closes June 20.

Trump has repeatedly reiterated his desire to absorb Canada into the US as its 51st state, and has made threats about imposing tariffs on Canadian products.