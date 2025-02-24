New Zealand announces new sanctions on Russia, North Korea over Ukraine war

New Zealand has announced a package of additional sanctions on Russian entities, as well as North Koreans, and support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, as the war between two countries entered its fourth year on Monday.

According to Foreign Minister Winston Peters, these additional sanctions target 52 individuals and entities involved in "Russia's military-industrial complex, its energy sector, North Korea's support to Russia's war effort, and the forced relocation or re-education of Ukrainian children."

Among the North Koreans are senior military personnel "involved in providing strategic assistance to Russia's war efforts," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also announced a further contribution of $3 million to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund, which is helping Ukraine and is managed by the World Bank.

According to the UN humanitarian office, 12.7 million people, or 36% of the population of Ukraine, require urgent humanitarian aid in 2025.

New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,800 individuals and entities, mostly Russian.





