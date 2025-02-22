Zelenskyy losing White House support as tensions with Trump rise: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is losing allies in President Donald Trump's inner circle, with reports suggesting that White House support for him has significantly dwindled, the New York Post claimed Thursday.

Tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy have escalated in recent weeks, with the US president criticizing Ukraine's decision to delay elections and calling Zelenskyy a "dictator." The Ukrainian leader, in turn, accused Trump of living in a Russian "space of disinformation" and expressed concerns about being sidelined in US-Russia peace negotiations.

A source cited by the New York Post claimed that anti-Zelenskyy sentiment has been growing for months within the White House. "I heard months ago it's time for an election and new leadership," the person said, adding that criticism of the Ukrainian president is widespread.

Another source close to Trump reportedly suggested that Zelenskyy should leave Ukraine for France, arguing that this would be the "best case" for both Ukraine and the world.

A White House official also privately criticized Zelenskyy, referencing Ukraine's 2024 law banning religious organizations linked to the Russian Orthodox Church. "Like the Pope, I'm no fan of someone who bans churches," the official was quoted as saying.

A Ukrainian political analyst and active-duty soldier told the media outlet that Trump's administration "doesn't like Zelenskyy and does everything to let everyone know that."

The analyst further suggested that recent statements by Trump indicate he wants Ukrainian elections to take place as soon as possible and Zelenskyy replaced with someone "more negotiable."

Neither Ukraine nor the US has yet confirmed or denied these reports.