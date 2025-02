Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday praised the United Kingdom for showing "leadership" on the war with Russia, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged his "ironclad support" for Kyiv in a phone call.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Zelensky said in his evening address. "We have coordinated our positions and our diplomacy. We appreciate that the UK is committed to maintaining leadership in protecting life and just normalcy."