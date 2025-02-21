World expects deal to end Russia-Ukraine war: Top Indian diplomat

The Indian foreign minister has said the world expects a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, addressing the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa's Johannesburg.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, speaking at the Global Geopolitical Situation session of the meeting on Thursday, said India has "long advocated dialogue and diplomacy," referring to the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Today, the world expects that parties concerned deal with each other to end the war," he said.

Jaishankar also called the G20 is "an important expression of the world's growing multi-polarity," and noted that the global geopolitical situation remains "difficult by any definition."

Global challenges include the "Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security, and climate concerns," as well as the "current anxieties about concentrated supply chains, weaponization of trade and finance, and transparency of data flows," he said.

"Looking ahead, differential progress on AI (artificial intelligence) and EV (electric vehicles), space, drones, or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications," he added.

About the Gaza war, he said India "welcomes the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, supports humanitarian assistance, condemns terrorism, and advocates a two-state solution."

"Maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned solution are important. Peace and stability in the region is vital for the entire world," he added.

The purpose of diplomacy and groups like the G20, according to Jaishankar, "is to find common ground and create the basis for collaboration."

"We can do so best by observing international law, respecting the UN Charter, and preserving institutions. Differences must not become disputes, disputes should not become conflicts, and conflicts should not lead to a bigger breakdown," he said.





