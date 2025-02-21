Ukraine must be at negotiations table, German Chancellor Scholz says

Germany declared Friday that Ukraine must take part in future peace negotiations while reaffirming its commitment to supporting Kyiv until a just peace is achieved.

German and Ukrainian leaders spoke on the phone about the current military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as potential paths to a just peace there, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said in a statement.

"The Chancellor and President Zelenskyy agreed that Ukraine must be at the table in future negotiations on peace," Steffen Hebestreit said, adding that "questions about European security must be discussed together with the Europeans."

He noted that Chancellor Scholz and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will be in close coordination in the coming days to discuss future developments.

"The Ukrainian president thanked Germany for its ongoing, extensive military and financial support. The chancellor reaffirmed its ongoing and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," Hebestreit said.

"Chancellor Scholz assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in close coordination with European and international partners until a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace is achieved."