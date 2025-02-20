Trump’s Truth Social blocked across Ukraine, say users

US President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has been blocked across Ukraine, according to reports from social media users on Thursday.

Users attempting to access the platform are met with a message reading, "Truth Social is currently unavailable in your region."

The reported block comes after Trump labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "modestly successful comedian," a "dictator," on the same social media platform on Wednesday.

So far, there has been no official statement from Kyiv regarding the social media platform's blocking, nor has Truth Social responded to the Zelenskyy administration's decision.







