US Vice President Vance warns Zelenskyy against criticizing Trump publicly

US Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against publicly criticizing President Donald Trump, warning that such remarks could harm Kyiv's relationship with Washington.

"The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration," Vance told the Daily Mail hours after Zelenskyy accused Trump of living in a Russian-made "disinformation space."

Trump, in return, called him a "Dictator without Elections," adding that Zelenskyy "better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

The sharp exchange between Zelenskyy and Trump came as US and Russian officials met in Riyadh to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, raising concerns in Kyiv and among European leaders about being excluded from the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ankara on Tuesday to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and emphasized that any discussions on ending the war in Ukraine must include Ukraine.