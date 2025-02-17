US stirs strong backlash from China over Taiwan independence stance

A newspaper headline with the illustration of US President-elect Donald Trump is pictured next to the flag of China(Top) and Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 December 2016. (IHA File Photo)

The US State Department has removed a statement from its website declaring Washington's opposition to Taiwan's independence, prompting a strong response from China.

Previously, the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs on the State Department's website stated that the US opposes "any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means."

However, the updated version, published on Feb. 13, now reads: "We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait."

During a Monday briefing in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun condemned the update, calling it "a serious regression in its stance on the Taiwan question."

China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province," while Taiwan has maintained its independence since 1949.

The website revision came about three weeks after Republican President Donald Trump began his second term.

A State Department spokesperson explained late Sunday that the update was a "routine measure" to keep the public informed about the US' unofficial relationship with Taiwan.

The spokesperson reiterated: "The United States remains committed to its one-China policy" and is dedicated to "preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

In response, Guo argued that the revision violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, breaching international law and norms.

He further stated that the update sent a "seriously wrong signal" to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, accusing the US of stubbornly following an erroneous policy of "exploiting the Taiwan question to contain China."

Guo urged the US to "immediately correct its mistake and handle the Taiwan issue with the utmost caution."