Thousands of birds culled in Northern Ireland amid suspected bird flu

Officials in Northern Ireland have culled approximately 64,000 birds at a poultry farm in County Tyrone due to a suspected bird flu outbreak.

According to Sky News, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was notified of the case on Friday.

Northern Ireland's Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher confirmed that all birds at the farm in Dungannon are being culled as a precautionary step.

Authorities have established a temporary control zone and sent samples from the farm for testing. If the results confirm the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, additional protective measures will be implemented.

"The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread, and I urge all bird owners — whether backyard or commercial — to take the necessary steps to protect their flocks," Dooher said.

Irish Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir stressed the need for vigilance, pointing to a recently confirmed HPAI case at a captive bird facility near Magherafelt.

"This suspected case reinforces the need for strict biosecurity. Whether you keep a small number of birds or manage a commercial flock, it is vital to follow all protective measures and report any signs of disease," Muir said.

Several HPAI cases have already been detected in wild birds across Northern Ireland. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and may introduce further containment measures if testing confirms the virus at the Dungannon farm.