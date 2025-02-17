Israeli army shoots, injures Palestinian boy, storms mosque in West Bank

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian boy on Monday during clashes in the village of Til near Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The organization said its teams transferred the boy, 17, to a hospital for treatment of an injured shoulder.

The official news agency, Wafa, reported that several Palestinians suffered from suffocation during the Israeli forces' raid on the village, which involved the use of live ammunition and tear gas canisters.

Separately, Ameen Dossouqi, an activist and Burqa village council member, told Anadolu that Israeli soldiers stormed the village's main mosque during the afternoon prayer.

"The soldiers detained and interrogated the mosque's imam as he was preparing to lead the prayer," Dossouqi said.

He added that stun grenades and smoke bombs were thrown near the mosque, causing several people to suffer from suffocation, with some treated on-site.

The Israeli army has killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 916 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.