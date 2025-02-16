NETANYAHU CLAIMS TRUMPS STATEMENTS LED TO RELEASE OF ISRAELI CAPTIVES

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the release of another three Israeli captives in Gaza was made possible by US President Donald Trump's "clear and direct" statements.

Hundreds of Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons after the release of the Israeli captives under the deal between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said Hamas had attempted to breach the ceasefire agreement, "creating a false crisis with baseless allegations."

"We are working in full coordination with the United States to secure the swift return of all hostages—both the living and the fallen—and are fully prepared for the next steps, in every aspect," it added.

According to Hamas, the resumption of the sixth prisoner exchange followed guarantees from mediators to ensure Israel adhered to the terms of the ceasefire that took hold on Jan. 19. Earlier, the Palestinian group had delayed the release citing Israeli violations of the agreement.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz also thanked Trump for "his firm stance in support of Israel."

The truce halted Israel's genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 and left the enclave in ruins.









