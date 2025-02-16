News World Berlin pro-democracy rally draws 30,000 a week before elections

A pro-democracy demonstration against right-wing extremism drew 30,000 people to the streets of Berlin in chilly winter weather on Sunday, exactly one week before parliamentary elections.

The organizers of the "Brave. Human. Together" protest held on Bebelplatz in the heart of the German capital, put the number at 38.000.



The square and the Unter den Linden promenade were crowded, with many bringing their children to hear performances at the event.



Looking ahead to next Sunday's elections, a demonstrator said: "I see great danger that democracy will be the loser and that parties will gain power that undermine democracy and kill it."



She nevertheless drew hope from the number of people at the rally. "Feeling that there are people who think exactly the way we do or similarly – that gives me strength somehow," she said.



Rabbi Andreas Nachama and Protestant Bishop Christian Stäblein spoke against anti-Semitism and racism.



"Respect for human dignity and humanity brings us together today, respect for everyone," Stäblein said, extending his hand to Nachama on the stage.



The gathering held a minute's silence for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who died in a car-ramming attack in Munich this week.











