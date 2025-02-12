Haitian children face abuse, danger in gang-controlled areas

Millions of children in Haiti are suffering from gang violence, abuse, and the loss of basic rights, with many being recruited into gangs and forced to participate in violence, according to a report published Wednesday by Amnesty International.

The report estimates that more than 1 million children live in areas controlled or influenced by gangs.

"Gangs have caused widespread distress in Haiti. They threaten, beat, rape and kill children. They have committed multiple abuses of children's rights, including the rights to life, to education, and to freedom of movement," said Amnesty International's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.

Many children recruited by gangs shared that they were forced to do tasks like spying, running errands, and manual labor. They said they have no choice, and are acting out of fear and hunger.

Children are frequently killed, injured, and abused during gang incursions, with girls often abducted, raped, or assaulted in their homes or on the streets, according to the report.

Those with disabilities face even greater risks, struggling to flee violence due to limited mobility.

"It is time for Haitian authorities and the international community, including donors, to step up their efforts. Empty expressions of concern are not enough. Children's bodies, minds and hearts are violated every day. Haiti needs urgent assistance to protect children and to prevent further cycles of violence," said Agnes Callamard.

Haiti has been grappling with a wave of gang violence in recent years, worsened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Violent gangs control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince and terrorize the population through killings, kidnappings and rape, and there seems to be no end in sight.