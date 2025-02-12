Georgia 'ready' for EU accession talks, decision lies with bloc: Prime minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Wednesday that his country is prepared to begin accession negotiations with the EU, but the final decision rests with the bloc.

Speaking to Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV while attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Kobakhidze highlighted his government's efforts in fostering economic growth and implementing reforms necessary for EU membership.

Kobakhzide stressed: "We have a very stable situation in Georgia. The country is growing economically and in many different areas. And we are committed to the country's development."

"We are basically ready for accession talks. It is up to the European Union to make this decision. We are ready for it, but again, we are committed to the development of the country through different reforms," he stated.

When asked whether Georgia would need to wait an additional four years to start negotiations, he reiterated that the timing depends on the EU's stance.

On Nov. 28, Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would suspend EU accession talks until 2028, sparking widespread protests across the country, including in Tbilisi.

"We have stated very clearly. If the EU will make this decision, we are ready for it, but again, it is up to the European Union," he said.