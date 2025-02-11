Türkiye, Malaysia deepen strategic partnership in trade, defense, energy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's two-day official visit to Malaysia marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, with leaders of both countries reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation across various fields, including trade, defense, energy, and global diplomacy.

Erdoğan paid an official visit to Malaysia on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries and released by the Turkish Communications Directorate on X on Tuesday.

DIPLOMATIC, ECONOMIC TIES



Marking over six decades of relations, Türkiye and Malaysia reaffirmed their 2022 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the statement.

It also added that the leaders announced a high-level strategic council and the inaugural joint commission meeting to guide cooperation.

Economically, they emphasized balanced trade and welcomed the 2024 expansion of the Malaysia-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement to include services, investment, and e-commerce.

To boost private-sector collaboration, they agreed to establish a joint business council between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia and the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board.

DEFENSE AND SECURITY COOPERATION



The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense ties, emphasizing the government-to-government procurement mechanism established last year. The partnership focuses on joint development, production, and technology transfer to enhance strategic capabilities.

On security, both sides pledged to bolster counterterrorism efforts and expand cybersecurity cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to the need for robust cyber defense measures.

ENERGY, ENVIRONMENTAL COOPERATION



Erdoğan and Ibrahim emphasized the importance of energy security, agreeing to expand cooperation in hydrocarbons and renewable energy projects. They also pledged to collaborate on critical raw minerals essential for clean energy development.

Additionally, both countries committed to advancing Zero Waste practices, focusing on waste management, recycling, and circular economy strategies to promote sustainability.

SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE AND GLOBAL JUSTICE



Erdoğan and Ibrahim reaffirmed their support for Palestine's full membership in the UN, calling it "vital for a just and lasting solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital. They urged the international community to uphold international law and facilitate meaningful dialogue for peace in the region.

COMMITMENT TO MULTILATERAL COOPERATION



Ankara and Kuala Lumpur pledged to strengthen their collaboration in multilateral platforms, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing Eight (D-8).

The leaders underscored the need for joint efforts to combat Islamophobia, disinformation, xenophobia, racism, and hate speech, urging the international community to take decisive actions.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the OIC principles, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing challenges facing the Muslim world.

COLLABORATION IN EDUCATION, TOURISM, SPACE TECHNOLOGY



Türkiye and Malaysia aim to deepen cooperation in higher education, including scholarships, student exchanges, and the establishment of a joint committee on higher education. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in secondary education and research.

In the tourism sector, both leaders encouraged greater engagement, with Malaysia inviting Turkish travelers to participate in the Visit Malaysia 2026 initiative. They also committed to enhancing civil aviation cooperation to facilitate increased travel and cultural exchange.

Marking the potential in space science and technology, both countries reaffirmed their collaboration on the Malaysia-Türkiye Joint Remote Sensing Micro Satellite Development Program, aimed at advancing space capabilities in both nations.

HUMANITARIAN, DISASTER MANAGEMENT COOPERATION



Underlining the importance of disaster preparedness, both nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Disaster and Emergency Management.

The agreement covers technical training, expert exchanges, and joint humanitarian aid efforts.

WARM HOSPITALITY, FUTURE ENGAGEMENTS



President Erdoğan appreciated Prime Minister Ibrahim and the Malaysian government for their warm hospitality. In turn, Erdoğan invited Ibrahim to pay an official visit to Türkiye, with the date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

This visit reaffirmed the enduring and growing partnership between Ankara and Kuala Lumpur, setting the stage for expanded cooperation in multiple domains that will benefit both nations and the wider region.