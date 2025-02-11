'This is incredible': Malaysian prime minister praises Türkiye’s leadership in Gaza aid

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (not pictured) in Putrajaya on February 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Tuesday praised Türkiye's leadership in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, calling it unparalleled.

"Türkiye has demonstrated true leadership when it comes to Gaza, Palestine, and the reconstruction efforts. So far, Türkiye has sent 100 shiploads of humanitarian aid, equipment, and other support. This is incredible. I am not aware of any other country that has done as much," Anwar Ibrahim said during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following their meeting in Malaysia.

Erdoğan paid an official visit to Malaysia on Monday and Tuesday at the invitation of Anwar.

Addressing the media alongside Erdoğan, Anwar also expressed his pleasure on hosting the Turkish president, describing him as a global advocate for justice and human rights.

"We are honored to welcome a leader who is a voice for justice and human rights, and who actively strives for fair solutions worldwide. We are fortunate," Anwar stated.

As part of his visit to Southeast Asia, Erdoğan also met with Perak's Sultan Nazrin Shah. Anwar highlighted that Erdoğan was awarded an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, which he called a great honor.

The visit underscored the deepening strategic partnership between Türkiye and Malaysia, with both leaders committed to enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

MALAYSIA'S HUMANITARIAN COMMITMENT TO GAZA



Reiterating Malaysia's solidarity with Gaza, Anwar reaffirmed his country's dedication to supporting relief efforts.

"We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities to Gaza with the resources available to us," he pledged.

ASEAN'S ROLE IN RECONSTRUCTION OF GAZA



Anwar explained that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) prioritized a ceasefire in Gaza and wanted to ensure that adequate aid would be provided once reconstruction efforts began after the ceasefire.

He mentioned that during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting held last month, they reaffirmed their position.

"We will continue our engagement with all the leaders. This way, we can provide the necessary support for Gaza's reconstruction efforts. You can be sure that ASEAN countries will be mobilized at this point under Malaysia's chairmanship," he said.

'ISRAEL'S AGGRESSIVE AND EXPANSIONIST POLICIES CONTINUE'



Anwar pointed out that the goal is to develop and strengthen cooperation in ASEAN-Türkiye relations. "We also have partners outside of Asia, such as Canada and the European Union. Therefore, I expect ASEAN to meet the expectations in terms of developing these dialogue partnerships."

He also emphasized ASEAN's determination to meet with various global stakeholders and ensure that they share the responsibility.

"Türkiye is also a dialogue partner for us. This is one of our key priorities," the prime minister added.

"A ceasefire has been signed, but the transitional period must be closely monitored after the ceasefire. Israel's aggressive and expansionist policies continue. How will this process work here? How can progress be made when the colonizers have not withdrawn from there?

"We need to ask this. At the same time, how will the issue be solved while people's homes, residences, and properties are occupied and seized? Therefore, there are two paths to follow: first, increasing humanitarian aid, and second, developing a long-term solution."

TÜRKİYE AND MALAYSIA SET NEW TRADE TARGET OF $10B



The visit underscored the deepening strategic partnership between Türkiye and Malaysia, with both leaders committed to enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

Anwar announced a new bilateral trade goal following his discussions with Erdoğan, aiming to double trade volume from $5 billion to $10 billion.

"This is a commitment. There is no reason we cannot achieve this and further develop our economies. Given the strength of both Türkiye's and Malaysia's economies, increasing trade is a logical step," he said.

During the talks, the two leaders also discussed cooperation in semiconductors, electronics, food, and defense industries.

"Our defense ministers have agreed to enhance cooperation. We also reached an understanding on mutual technology exchange within the defense ecosystem," Anwar added.

EXPANDING COOPERATION IN ENERGY, DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT, AND HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS



Anwar emphasized upcoming collaborations in energy, particularly with Petronas, as well as partnerships in the halal industry, digital advancements, and disaster management.

He also addressed concerns over the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, stressing Malaysia's commitment to advocating for security, justice, and lasting peace in the region.

TÜRKİYE: A RISING STAR IN AVIATION



Anwar also highlighted Türkiye's achievements in the aviation sector, particularly its airport management expertise.

"We are incredibly fortunate because your government has assured us that our aviation authority will continue its operations at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport. Türkiye has become a shining star in Europe and globally in both aviation and airport management," he stated.

Reflecting on Türkiye's progress, Anwar noted the transformation of Turkish Airlines under Erdoğan's leadership. "I remember when Turkish Airlines was considered one of Europe's weakest carriers. But under your leadership, it underwent an extraordinary transformation," he said.