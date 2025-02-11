ISIS remains resilient despite global counter-terrorism efforts, UN warns

The UN warned on Monday about the continued threat posed by the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh), saying that it continues to show resilience and adapt its approach.

"Despite steady counter-terrorism efforts by Member States, international and regional partners, Da'esh (ISIS) continues to demonstrate resilience and adapt its modus operandi," UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov told a Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

On Syria, Voronkov warned that stockpiles of advanced weapons could fall into terrorist hands and that ISIS continues to use Syria's Badia region as a hub for planning operations.

He also noted a decline in repatriation efforts, saying that only five member states had returned more than 760 individuals from Iraq and Syria in the reporting period.

Echoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist stronghold again, Voronkov said: "In sub-Saharan Africa, Da'esh (ISIS) and its affiliates continued to increase their operations and expand territorial control."

He also expressed "deep" concern over rising ISIS attacks in West Africa and the Sahel, including on schools in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

"The resilience of terrorist groups underscores the need for sustained international collaboration," he said, outlining four priority areas in counter-terrorism: capacity-building in Sub-Saharan Africa, assisting member states with prosecuting and reintegrating individuals linked to terrorist groups, strengthening border security, and supporting the use of new technologies to combat threats.

Natalia Gherman, executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), told the council that the challenges posed by ISIS "remain complex."

Gherman cited the dire conditions for over 40,000 individuals in camps and detention facilities in Syria, and reported overcrowding, inadequate shelter, and limited access to water and sanitation.

She warned that ISIS remains "agile, taking advantage of ongoing conflicts and regions experiencing growing instability."

Noting the expanding financial hubs used by ISIS affiliates, she called for a prevention-centered approach "grounded in respect for human rights and with regional cooperation as the linchpin."

"CTED, working alongside member states and other UN entities, remains committed to ensuring that our actions are responsive to emerging challenges," she said.