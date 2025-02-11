EU says 'unjustified' US tariffs on bloc will not go unanswered

The EU Commission's president on Tuesday warned that "unjustified" tariffs on the bloc will not go unanswered, signaling countermeasures.

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports. Tariffs are taxes -- bad for business, worse for consumers," Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered -- they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures," she said, adding that the EU will act to safeguard its economic interests.

"We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers," she concluded.



