Israel claims to have struck Hamas weapons depot in southern Syria

Israel claimed Saturday to have struck a weapons storage facility for the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Syria.

In a brief statement, the army said the weapons depot was hit in the Deir Ali area in southern Syria, claiming that the weapons were stored to carry out attacks against Israeli targets.

There was no comment from Syrian authorities or Hamas on the Israeli claim.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign against Syrian military sites since the downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December.

The Israeli army occupied the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights early December 2024, violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, in a move that expanded Israel's control over the territory, most of which it has occupied since the 1967 Middle East War.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.