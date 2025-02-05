Georgian premier visits Kazakhstan for official talks

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit Wednesday.

During the visit, scheduled for Feb. 5-6, Kobakhidze will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov, followed by expanded-format discussions, according to a Georgian government statement.

He is also set to be received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential palace.

Kobakhidze is accompanied by a delegation, including key ministers from economy, foreign affairs, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and sports.

No further details were provided.





