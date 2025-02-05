Georgian premier visits Kazakhstan for official talks

 Contact Us
Published February 05,2025
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit Wednesday.

During the visit, scheduled for Feb. 5-6, Kobakhidze will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov, followed by expanded-format discussions, according to a Georgian government statement. 

He is also set to be received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential palace.

Kobakhidze is accompanied by a delegation, including key ministers from economy, foreign affairs, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and sports.

No further details were provided.