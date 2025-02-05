As Trump suggests US control of Gaza, Australia reaffirms support for 2-state solution

Australia's prime minister on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's support for a two-state solution but declined to directly comment on former US President Donald Trump's remarks about "taking over" Gaza.

"Australia's position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year, as it was 10 years ago," Anthony Albanese told a news conference, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"The Australian government supports, on a bipartisan basis, a two-state solution," he added.

Albanese repeatedly avoided questions on whether he would condemn Trump's remarks.

"I'm not going to, as Australia's prime minister, give a daily commentary on statements by the US president. My job is to support Australia's position," he said.

Trump on Tuesday said the "US will take over the Gaza Strip," shortly after again suggesting the permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," he told a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with critics calling them a proposal for ethnic cleansing and a war crime.

Jordan and Egypt, along with European nations including the UK, France, and Germany, have strongly rejected the proposal.





