German, British leaders call for full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

German and UK leaders on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East, and underscored the importance of implementing all phases of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Keir Starmer at the premier's country house Chequers, the British prime minister's office said in a statement.

The pair reflected on the progress made between the two countries in recent months, including through the signing of the Trinity House Agreement on defense, and Joint Action Plan on irregular migration.

Scholz and Starmer agreed on the importance of maintaining the momentum towards an even stronger bilateral partnership.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the British premier reiterated that it was important to ensure the country was "in the strongest possible position" in the coming months, so that peace could be achieved through strength.

"Updating on the government's Strategic Defense Review, which would be published later this year, the prime minister said it would encompass the lessons learned in Ukraine, and the need to out-manoeuvre Putin's ongoing aggression and hostile activity across Europe."

On the truce in Gaza, the leaders welcomed the ongoing release of hostages and "underscored the importance of seeing through all phases of the deal through."

"A two-state solution that ensured a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestine was key," said Starmer.

The leaders also discussed Starmer's visit to the EU Council on Monday, and the "reset" between the UK and the EU.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel's war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.