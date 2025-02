North Korea on Monday criticized Marco Rubio for calling the country a "rogue state," dismissing as "nonsense" a comment made by the top US diplomat during a recent interview.

In North Korea's first public denunciation of the new Trump administration, a foreign ministry spokesman said that "we will never tolerate any provocation of the US... but will take tough counteraction corresponding to it as usual," according to a statement carried on state news service KCNA.