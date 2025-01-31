South Korea appoints ambassador to Cuba for first time

South Korea on Friday appointed new ambassadors to 11 countries, including its first-ever envoy to Cuba, Yonhap news reported.

Lee Ho-yul, who was serving as a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Mexico, will serve as the ambassador to Cuba.

South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba, a Cold War-era ally of Seoul's arch-rival North Korea, in February last year.

Cuba has already appointed Claudio Monzon Baeza as its top envoy to South Korea. Monzon assumed his post earlier this month.