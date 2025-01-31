Russia slams Trump plan for 'Star Wars' missile shield

Russia on Friday criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to build a "Star Wars"-like missile defence shield for the United States, saying it risked turning space into an arena of "confrontation".

"We regard this as yet another confirmation of the US intent to turn space into an arena of armed confrontation and to deploy weapons there," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, comparing Trump's plans to create a US version of Israel's "Iron Dome" to an "odious" Reagan-era plan nicknamed "Star Wars".









