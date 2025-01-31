Russia slams Trump plan for 'Star Wars' missile shield

 Contact Us
Russia criticized US President Donald Trump's plan to build a "Star Wars"-like missile defense shield, warning it could turn space into a zone of military conflict. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared Trump’s proposal to the Reagan-era "Star Wars" missile defense initiative, calling it an attempt to militarize space and deploy weapons there, similar to Israel's "Iron Dome" system.

Published January 31,2025
Russia on Friday criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to build a "Star Wars"-like missile defence shield for the United States, saying it risked turning space into an arena of "confrontation".

"We regard this as yet another confirmation of the US intent to turn space into an arena of armed confrontation and to deploy weapons there," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, comparing Trump's plans to create a US version of Israel's "Iron Dome" to an "odious" Reagan-era plan nicknamed "Star Wars".