Russia says delay in US approval for new ambassador almost alarming

There has been no progress in securing Washington's approval for Russia's new ambassador to the US, and the delay is becoming increasingly alarming, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We remain in standby mode, with no movement on the agreement. Time is passing, and while we are not yet in the alarm zone regarding the length of this wait, we are gradually approaching it. I would like to hear a positive signal from Washington soon," Ryabkov told the Russian state news agency TASS.

He said the absence of an ambassador weakens the effectiveness of any diplomatic mission, especially in a key location like Washington.

"With the start of a new administration, I believe the American side is also interested in normalizing all mechanisms of interstate communication. We urge them to give this matter due attention," he added.

In November last year, Russian media reported that Alexander Darchiev, the director of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, was a likely candidate to replace Anatoly Antonov, who returned to Moscow after being relieved of his duties by a presidential decree.

However, there has been no official confirmation. The ministry said a candidate was chosen long ago but declined to comment publicly.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently reaffirmed that the appointment of a new ambassador is expected in the near future.

On Oct. 10, 2024, President Vladimir Putin relieved Anatoly Antonov of his role as ambassador to the US without naming a replacement. Antonov, 69, had held the position since 2017.

Antonov's departure came at a time when relations between the two countries were at their lowest point in recent years.