Russia says BRICS not discussing common currency

The BRICS countries are not discussing the creation of a common currency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no talks about establishing a common BRICS currency. Such discussions have not taken place and are not taking place now. Instead, BRICS is focused on developing new joint investment platforms to facilitate mutual investments and projects in third countries," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

His remarks came in response to threats by US President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they attempt to introduce a new currency or an alternative to the US dollar.

He refused to address reports alleging that North Korean military personnel have suffered heavy losses in Ukraine's Kursk region.

"There are numerous claims -- some true, some false, and many distorted. It is not appropriate for us to respond to every such report, and we will not do so," he emphasized.

Turning to the planned integration of the Baltic states' power grids into the European energy system, Peskov assured that Russian energy companies have taken all necessary measures to ensure the stability of the unified energy network following their disconnection from the system shared by Belarus and Russia.

"There is nothing new to say. These plans have been known for a long time and required adjustments from both our energy companies and theirs. We have taken all necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of our unified energy system," he said.

The synchronization of the Baltic states' electricity grids with the EU network via Poland is scheduled for Feb. 9.

On Feb. 8, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will disconnect from the BRELL system and operate in isolation for 24 hours. If no issues arise, they will then be integrated into the European network. BRELL is a shared energy system, which includes Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.