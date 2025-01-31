Russia calls for dialogue to end violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

The only way to stop the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is through dialogue, Russia said Friday, warning against escalation that could lead to an inter-state conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for immediate peace talks among all parties involved.

"We are convinced that an end to the violence in eastern DRC can only be achieved through dialogue between all interested and engaged parties. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of armed groups from occupied territories, and the resumption of negotiations within existing regional peacekeeping frameworks," Zakharova told a press briefing.

Armed groups have competed for power and control in the mineral-rich eastern part of Congo for years.

After a rapid advance, the M23 rebel group, alleged to backed by Rwanda, said it took control of most of the Congolese city of Goma earlier this week.

The group is primarily composed of ethnic Tutsis. Failing to integrate into the Congolese army, it first led an insurgency against the government in 2012 and remerged in 2022.