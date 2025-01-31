Majority of Danes perceive US as threat, 78% reject selling Greenland: Poll

People participate in a protest against American presence in Denmark, during a march in Copenhagen, Denmark, 26 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

Over half of Danish people now see the US as a significant threat to their country while vast majority reject US purchase of Greenland, according to a new YouGov poll shared exclusively with The Guardian, on Friday.

A poll of 1,000 Danes, conducted between Jan. 15 and 22, found that 46% regarded the US as either "a very big threat" or "a fairly big threat" to Denmark, following US President Donald Trump's Greenland claims of intending to acquire the autonomous territory.

This percentage surpasses concerns over North Korea (44%) and Iran (40%) but remains significantly lower than perceptions of Russia, which 86% of respondents identified as a threat.

Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty since 1953, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump has previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening the acquisition to a "large real estate deal."

78% of Danes reject selling Greenland to the US, though 72% believe the decision should ultimately rest with Greenland rather than Denmark, according to the YouGov poll.

The Financial Times reported last week that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Trump engaged in a tense 45-minute phone call on the issue, leaving officials in Copenhagen deeply concerned.

Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his first term in office, an idea that Denmark rejected outright. However, his return to the White House has revived fears of a more aggressive push to secure control over the island nation.