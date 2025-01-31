At least 3 victims of Washington plane crash were Russian nationals, official confirms

Russia confirmed on Friday that three victims of Wednesday's plane crash in the US held Russian passports, while another individual's nationality was being verified.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing that Moscow remains in contact with the US State Department over the incident, which occurred on the evening of Jan. 29 when a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane en route to Washington from Wichita, Kansas.

"According to our embassy, three victims of this plane crash have Russian passports. Regarding another person, the fourth person, there is an understanding that there could be a Russian passport, this information is being checked now," she said.

Zakharova also expressed "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims "and all Americans."

The Russian Embassy in the US also extended its condolences to the victims' families on Thursday, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

All 64 people on the plane and the three military crew were killed in the crash. US President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that no one survived the crash as authorities continue to investigate the cause.

"We were especially saddened to learn from the White House that there were Russian citizens on board the airliner," the embassy said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the American authorities, with whom we are in constant contact, for the words of support expressed to the families of the victims and their readiness to help with the transfer of the remains to their homeland," it added.