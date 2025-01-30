Trudeau vows 'strong response' from Canada to Trump tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Wednesday that his government is preparing a strong, unified response if the US imposes tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a post on X, he said he discussed the issue with provincial leaders, emphasizing that every region in Canada would be affected by the 25% blanket tariffs on all imports from Canada proposed by President Donald Trump, which could take effect on Feb. 1.

Trudeau, who recently stepped down as prime minister and Liberal Party leader, said officials are working "around the clock" to prevent the tariffs. The Liberal Party will select a new leader on March 9.

"We're all ready to issue a strong, national response if we need to," he added.

Trump has repeatedly threatened tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and drug trafficking from the countries.



