Top Russian lawmaker appeals to US, UN over alleged plot to assassinate Putin

A senior Russian lawmaker on Thursday issued an appeal to the US Congress and the UN over an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin during the US' Biden administration, which ended earlier this month.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, appealed on an official Telegram channel for more information about alleged discussions "between then-US President Joe Biden and then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken concerning the organization of an assassination plot against Russian President Vladimir Putin." The appeal was also forwarded to the United Nations.

The document branded the discussion, as alleged by right-wing internet host Tucker Carlson, an "act of international state terrorism."

The State Duma considers the lack of response from Biden and Blinken to Carlson's allegations to be "evidence of their complicity," it added.

Such discussions not only endanger global security but also pose the risk of triggering a global nuclear conflict, it stressed.

On Monday, Carlson claimed on his web program on Elon Musk's X platform that the US leadership had plotted to assassinate Putin.

Carlson is known for being friendly towards Russia.