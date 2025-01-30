Bangkok confirms release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza

Confirming the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza, Bangkok on Thursday expressed its "deep appreciation" to mediators over their efforts in securing its citizens held since October 2023 in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said it received "confirmation from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that 5 (five) Thai hostages have been released today."

"They are now being transferred to hospital for medical treatment where officials from both the Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will travel to facilitate and immediately contact their families in Thailand," it said in a statement.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Thursday secured the release of five Thai hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out under the direct orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Gaza.

The Thai Foreign Ministry expressed "heartfelt congratulations to the families of the released hostages, as well as to extend its deep appreciation to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Türkiye, the US and other friendly countries as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all the parties involved for their instrumental roles contributed to the release of the Thai hostages in the Gaza Strip and to Israel for taking care of them and facilitating their return to Thailand."

"In this connection, Thailand calls for the release of all the remaining hostages including a Thai national soonest, so they can safely return to their homeland and to their beloved families," said the ministry.

Thirty-one Thai workers are believed to have been taken hostage in the October 2023 attacks. The majority were released in November 2023. Two have been confirmed dead, and one still remains held.

Hamas on Thursday also released three Israeli hostages, in the third such exchange under the terms of the ceasefire that began on Jan. 19.

The truce has suspended Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 and left the territory in ruins.

PRIME MINISTER 'ELATED'



Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was "elated" to get the confirmation that the nationals were released. She said everyone had "long been waiting for this very moment."

In statement posted on X, the premier said her government "deeply appreciates" the efforts of mediators for facilitating return of Thai hostages to their home.



She said she directed the authorities "for the speedy and safe departure of our recently released nationals to Thailand so that they can reunite with their families soonest. I hold on to my hope that the remaining Thai national will be released and returned to us safely and speedily."