Trump’s Gaza remarks 'textbook definition of ethnic cleansing': Former Scottish leader

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks to relocate Gazans to neighboring countries, terming them "textbook definition of ethnic cleansing."

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Yousaf urged the UK government to take a firm stance and unequivocally reject any such proposals.

Last week, Trump called to "just clean out" the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt, describing the shattered enclave as a "demolition site." The plan has also been publicly opposed by Jordan and Egypt.

Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to a rubble. A ceasefire that took effect on Jan. 19 has suspended the fighting.

"To suggest that one set of people should be forcibly removed from their land and that land then given to others is ethnic cleansing," Yousaf said. "I think the prime minister and the foreign secretary should make it abundantly clear that they will not support any such plan, and they should call it ethnic cleansing. That's exactly what it is."

Yousaf criticized what he described as political hesitation in calling out Trump's remarks, suggesting that fear of his political influence was preventing world leaders from addressing the issue candidly.

"This is the world we live in. We have somebody who is giving the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing, and yet politicians are too frightened to see it because of the office the president holds," he said. "Anybody can look at the Oxford dictionary definition of ethnic cleansing, and we're telling you what it is."

CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY, END TO UK ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL



Yousaf also reiterated his call for adherence to international law, emphasizing the need for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the conflict in Gaza.

He pointed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, criticizing the UK government's continued arms sales to Israel.

"The fact that there is an ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, and yet our government still sells weapons to that country, is, to me, unbelievable, incomprehensible, and shocking," Yousaf said. "First and foremost, let's just abide by international law."

Beyond immediate humanitarian relief, Yousaf stressed that the only way to break the cycle of violence in Gaza was through a meaningful and lasting political solution.

He urged the UK government to officially recognize a Palestinian state, following the recent decisions of Ireland, Norway, and Spain.

"You can say that you believe in a two-state solution, but simply recognizing one state is not enough," he asserted. "Gaza needs to be flooded with aid, but to stop this perpetual cycle of destruction that Gaza seems to have to go through every few years, we need meaningful progress towards a genuine two-state solution."