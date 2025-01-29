Russian parliament speaker warns of ‘nuclear war’ if Putin attacked, slams US silence over alleged plot

Russian parliament or State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned Wednesday that any attempt or even discussion of an attack on President Vladimir Putin is a "direct path to nuclear war" and a serious global security threat.

Citing claims by US journalist Tucker Carlson that the Biden administration had planned to assassinate Putin, Volodin accused Washington of failing to clarify its position and instead keeping a mum.

"A day has passed. Everyone is quiet. Neither Biden nor Blinken has denied what was said," he wrote on Telegram.

He described the alleged plot as a "crime" and a "grave danger to global security," calling for an international investigation.

"This should serve as grounds for an inquiry by all international institutions," he said.

Volodin also linked the American journalist's claim to other incidents. "There was an attempt to attack Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which was prevented. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was targeted," according to him.

"Former US President Donald Trump was attacked during his election campaign," he said. "All of this is part of the same chain."

He urged the special services to remain vigilant as the country is embroiled in a fierce conflict, emphasizing the gravity of the threats.

"We must understand the challenges and dangers we are dealing with," he said. "That means we must feel our responsibility."

Volodin praised Putin's leadership, calling him "Russia's advantage." He stressed that "now, more than ever, unity and consolidation around our president are critically important."