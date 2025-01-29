Australia says citizen reported killed in Ukraine is 'alive'

The Australian government on Wednesday said that its citizen earlier reported killed in Ukraine is alive and currently in Russian captivity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed to ABC that Oscar Jenkins, who traveled to Ukraine to fight against Russia, is alive.

He added that his government received a report from Russia, confirming that he is alive.

"I am reticent to confirm that is the case, but certainly that is the statement that has been made by Russian authorities to our department," Albanese said.

Last month, a social media video post revealed that Jenkins, 32, had been arrested by Russian forces in Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Initially it was believed that he has been killed.

Later, Prime Minister Albanese also warned Moscow that if reports of Jenkins killing are true, the country will take the "strongest action possible."

However, now the Russian ambassador informed Canberra that Jenkins was captured on Russian territory, and his health condition was normal.