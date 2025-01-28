Vatican warns of 'shadow of evil' from artificial intelligence

The Vatican issued new guidelines on Tuesday on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), warning of the negative impacts of this technology.AI can fundamentally make a positive contribution and highlight opportunities in various areas of societal life, according to the newly published document. "Yet, as in all areas where humans are called to make decisions, the shadow of evil also looms here."The document asserts that AI carries significant risks and potential for misuse: "AI also presents a serious risk of generating manipulated content and false information, which can easily mislead people due to its resemblance to the truth."This could be used "to deceive or cause harm," the guidelines said, adding, "AI-generated fake media can gradually undermine the foundations of society."In light of the dangers, the document with the Latin title "Antiqua et Nova" (Old and New), states that governments and international organizations should ensure AI is used for the benefit of all."This issue requires careful regulation, as misinformation — especially through AI-controlled or influenced media — can spread unintentionally, fuelling political polarization and social unrest," the document warned.At the same time, the Vatican also warned of the danger of handing over human responsibility to AI: "Where human freedom allows for the possibility of choosing what is wrong, the moral evaluation of this technology will need to take into account how it is directed and used."Two Vatican dicasteries - comparable to ministries - drafted the new guidelines.Pope Francis approved these and subsequently released them for publication.The head of the Catholic Church frequently warns of the dangers of AI in public appearances and seeks to bring ethical concerns surrounding the technology to the forefront.