US Senate majority leader urges Democrats to pass legislation to sanction International Criminal Court

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged Democrats on Tuesday to help pass legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I hope my Democrat colleagues will join Republicans to swiftly get this legislation over the finish line into the president's desk," Thune said on the Senate floor.

His remarks came before the Senate begins voting on whether to sanction the ICC after the Court issued arrest warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the "Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act" by an overwhelming margin, 243 - 140, in a signal of strong support for Israel.

Thune said the ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel or its citizens.

He said the "illegitimate targeting of a key US ally should concern all of us," and added that the ICC could target Americans and American soldiers next.

Israel killed more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

The relentless bombardment has displaced most of Gaza's population, led to shortages of food and other necessities, and left much of the enclave in ruins. A ceasefire has been in place since Jan. 19.