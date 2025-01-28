Serbian prime minister steps down after months of protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation on Tuesday following months of massive protests sparked by the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy in November.

"It is my unconditional decision to resign," Vucevic stated at a news conference.

Vucevic's resignation came just a day after demonstrators, supported by farmers, blocked a major traffic intersection in Belgrade as part of a daylong protest.

The wave of demonstrations began in response to the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad on Nov. 1, which left 15 people dead.

Protesters have accused the government of negligence and corruption, holding it accountable for the tragedy. Their demands have grown to include broader calls for transparency and accountability within the administration.

On Monday, thousands of students blocked a major road junction in the Serbian capital, as protesters intensified pressure on the government.

Vucevic's resignation is expected to lead to significant political developments, potentially including an early parliamentary election. Serbia's parliament now has 30 days to either confirm a new government or call for a snap election.